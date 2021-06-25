Analysts Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. TPI Composites reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.92.

TPIC stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 1.58.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 25,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $1,249,540.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,284.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 76,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 38,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

