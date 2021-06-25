Analysts Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $543.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report $543.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $543.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $542.55 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $456.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.90. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

