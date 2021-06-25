Analysts Offer Predictions for Plug Power Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Northcoast Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

Plug Power stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $3,667,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 7,442.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 41,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,486 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.