Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wacker Chemie (WKCMF)

6/21/2021 – Wacker Chemie was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/21/2021 – Wacker Chemie was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/21/2021 – Wacker Chemie had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/17/2021 – Wacker Chemie had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/10/2021 – Wacker Chemie was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating.

5/26/2021 – Wacker Chemie had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/5/2021 – Wacker Chemie had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/3/2021 – Wacker Chemie had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

WKCMF opened at $162.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.97. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

