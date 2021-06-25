Analysts Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Price Target at $81.91

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Truist Securities upped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

CNC traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,278,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,235. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Centene will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Centene by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $9,947,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

