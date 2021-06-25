Analysts Set Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target at $21.50

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,003,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,242,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 28,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,728. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

