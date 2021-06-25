Analysts Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Target Price at $37.38

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FOXA opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. FOX has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in FOX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in FOX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FOX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

