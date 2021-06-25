Analysts Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Target Price at $66.17

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $164,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

