Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price at $197.70

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Qorvo stock opened at $182.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 360.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 125.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 65.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after buying an additional 107,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

