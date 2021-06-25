Analyzing iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iMedia Brands and Betterware de Mexico, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 4 0 3.00 Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00

iMedia Brands currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.98%. Betterware de Mexico has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.10%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Betterware de Mexico.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iMedia Brands and Betterware de Mexico’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.30 -$13.23 million N/A N/A Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.48 $15.87 million $0.47 88.72

Betterware de Mexico has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iMedia Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -2.04% -31.52% -4.30% Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats iMedia Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 80 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at OurGalleria.com and TheCloseout.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

