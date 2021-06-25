Analyzing ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) & The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZipLink and The OLB Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The OLB Group $9.77 million 3.74 -$1.78 million N/A N/A

ZipLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The OLB Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZipLink and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZipLink N/A N/A N/A The OLB Group -24.90% -26.48% -17.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ZipLink and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The OLB Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.10%. Given The OLB Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than ZipLink.

ZipLink Company Profile

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The OLB Group Company Profile

The OLB Group, Inc. operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform. The company also operates ShopFast, a cloud-based omni-channel softwares. In addition, it provides ecommerce development and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

