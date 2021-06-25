AO Asset Management LP Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AO Asset Management LP raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.6% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.08. 484,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,236,056. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.17. The firm has a market cap of $967.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $344.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

