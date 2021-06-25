AO Asset Management LP Sells 64,537 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AO Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 64,537 shares during the quarter. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,729,162,000 after buying an additional 407,686 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $10.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $528.08. 283,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.14 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $502.14. The company has a market capitalization of $234.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

