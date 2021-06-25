Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $63.07 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $259,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,490 shares in the company, valued at $876,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,096 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

