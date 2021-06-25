Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.200-2.400 EPS.

APOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.61 million, a PE ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

