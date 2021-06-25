Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH traded down $3.76 on Friday, hitting $56.35. 47,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

