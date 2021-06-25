Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH traded down $3.76 on Friday, hitting $56.35. 47,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.49.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
