Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Holdings Lowered by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.28. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

AIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

