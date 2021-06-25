APYSwap Market Capitalization Tops $2.14 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 46.3% lower against the dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $421,132.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00045529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00101180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00162662 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,989.61 or 0.99914055 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,002,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

