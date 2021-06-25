Aragon (ANT) Tops One Day Volume of $32.26 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Aragon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.28 or 0.00010306 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $129.82 million and approximately $32.26 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.73 or 0.00602867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00038839 BTC.

Aragon is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

