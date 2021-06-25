Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report sales of $3.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $12.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 125,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Aramark by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,311,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,310,000 after purchasing an additional 97,572 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.56. 1,901,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,464. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

