ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARX. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.42.

Shares of ARX opened at C$10.00 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.36 and a 52-week high of C$10.24. The firm has a market cap of C$7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

