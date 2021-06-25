ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stake Boosted by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 521.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,401,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after acquiring an additional 873,411 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after acquiring an additional 361,789 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $125.28 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.04.

