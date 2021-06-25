ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 129.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 27.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 117.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 739,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 399,376 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

