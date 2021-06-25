ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 350.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $261.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

