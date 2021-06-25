ARK Investment Management LLC Has $6.85 Million Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 160.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,297 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth about $10,959,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 228.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVMI stock opened at $102.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $103.80.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

