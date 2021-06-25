ARK Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 476,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

