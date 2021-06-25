ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Separately, Jonestrading upped their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $820.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $1,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 61,983 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 99,650 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 426,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

