Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $336 million-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.24 million.Asana also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.270–0.260 EPS.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.37. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $61.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.71.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.85.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.60 per share, with a total value of $9,536,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,356,724 shares in the company, valued at $140,460,750.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,460,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,861,800 and have sold 117,744 shares valued at $4,912,403. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

