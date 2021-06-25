Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Gap Up to $161.01

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $161.01, but opened at $165.20. Asbury Automotive Group shares last traded at $165.20, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.75. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $2,379,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.
About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
