Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Shares Gap Up to $161.01

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $161.01, but opened at $165.20. Asbury Automotive Group shares last traded at $165.20, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.75. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $2,379,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

