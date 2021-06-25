Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $138.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.55 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.98.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,190.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

