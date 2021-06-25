Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Separately, Gabelli raised shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Assertio stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19. Assertio has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 71.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 520.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 72.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 126,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the first quarter worth about $419,000. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

