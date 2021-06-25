Atheios (ATH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atheios has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $28,727.46 and approximately $4.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,772.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,980.32 or 0.05695016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.64 or 0.01405228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00388475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00126807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.58 or 0.00614222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.70 or 0.00381606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006813 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00037598 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,954,648 coins and its circulating supply is 41,263,452 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

