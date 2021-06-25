Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $121.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATO. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.70. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 759.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,468 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after acquiring an additional 757,855 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $71,355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,155,000 after acquiring an additional 335,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

