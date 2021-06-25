Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading 1.1% Higher

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.34 and last traded at C$11.10. 893,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,628,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$8.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.80 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$9.43.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -0.70.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.