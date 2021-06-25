Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 253.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $65,537,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

ADSK opened at $286.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

