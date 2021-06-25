Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.670-4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.31 billion-4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.080-1.140 EPS.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.47. The company had a trading volume of 27,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.86.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,342 shares of company stock worth $2,577,407. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

