AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5,070.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after buying an additional 366,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $20,729,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $13,874,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

