Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). Avalara posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $222,417.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,958,953 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after purchasing an additional 217,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avalara by 400.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVLR opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.55. Avalara has a 52-week low of $114.22 and a 52-week high of $185.37.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

