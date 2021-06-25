Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 796 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,341 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $69.64 on Friday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

