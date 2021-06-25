Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $189.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

