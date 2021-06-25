Avalon Investment & Advisory Invests $2.23 Million in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 218,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $9.90 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

