Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 35,308 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 104.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,308 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.78% of Intelligent Systems worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 24.0% in the first quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INS opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $275.28 million, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.99. Intelligent Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

