Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 1,619 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plains GP by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,162 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,122,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,578,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.99 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 2.20.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

