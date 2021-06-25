Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 8,052 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 174.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.13. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $62.63.

