Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $687,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,730,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,992,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 356,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.