Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.54.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $107.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.