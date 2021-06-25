Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,182 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 25.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,851,000 after buying an additional 379,901 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,853,000 after buying an additional 1,260,073 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.82. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.