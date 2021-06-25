Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,921,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $131,011,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $129,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.40 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

