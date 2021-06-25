Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.48. 11,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 28,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$31.15 million and a PE ratio of -9.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.