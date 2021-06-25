AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Down 1.6%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.50. 401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 156,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCEL. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVITA Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $532.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.99.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. Research analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AVITA Medical by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 174,403 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth $1,954,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $5,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

